Alberta Health Services has launched a new Indigenous Peoples support line in the North Zone of the province in an effort to help them with any questions or concerns they have regarding the health system.

The service is being offered in Indigenous communities in northwest Alberta and additional areas will be added weekly for six weeks. The support line will have Indigenous health professionals fielding calls, on weekdays from noon until 8 p.m.

“This support line is another step in strengthening our relationships with our Indigenous patients and communities,” said Stacy Greening, Chief Zone Officer, North Zone. “We understand that to support and serve the Indigenous population, we need to ensure culturally appropriate connection points with the system that are grounded in a patient- and family-centred approach.”

AHS adds that the support line will be launched as a pilot project and the organization will evaluate whether or not it is successful before expanding to other zones.

The support line can be reached at 1-844-944-4744.