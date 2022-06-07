- Advertisement -

Seniors’ Week has officially kicked off in Grande Prairie.

Seniors Outreach Office Manager Dee Sayles says there are many activities and events planned throughout the week locally.

“We have luncheons and events at the Heritage Village and Museum where seniors will have the space to themselves to check out what they have to offer. We’re also working with Grande Prairie Public Library in providing information sessions for seniors too. Thursday is the big seniors’ tea event, which everyone is looking forward to.”

At a BBQ on Monday, some 380 plates were served. Sayles says it’s the first time in two years that they’ve been able to host the week-long event.

“We’re really excited to get out there and see our clients again. They love getting out and being social. We’re happy to be able to show them just how much we appreciate them,” she says.

Sayles feels that it’s important to love and appreciate seniors throughout the year and not just during Seniors’ Week.

“I think moving forward just being aware of all the ways that we can help seniors can make a big difference in their lives. I started working with seniors because I’ve always had so much respect for them. I always loved going to my hometown and seeing my grandpa and grandma before they got ill. It’s always been something that I’m really passionate about,” she adds.

Seniors’ Week runs from June 6th until June 12th. For a full list of activities and events, visit the Seniors Outreach Grande Prairie Facebook page. Any events that need to be RSVP’d for are listed.