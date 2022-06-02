- Advertisement -

Spirit River RCMP is asking for any dashcam footage or witnesses to come forward following a crash between a semi-truck and a car at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 49, near Rycroft.

The semi-truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 49, while the car with three people in it was travelling northbound on Highway 2. The crash, which occurred on June 1st at approximately 5 p.m. resulted in one youth and one infant in the car having to be airlifted to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. The adult driver of the car was also admitted to the hospital, while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or Crime Stoppers.