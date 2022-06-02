- Advertisement -

The Town of Wembley has kicked off construction on a new and upgraded spray park and gazebo in Sunset Lake Park.

Town of Wembley Chief Administrative Officer Noreen Zhang says this is something that they have been working on for some time now, even though they’ve experienced some delays.

“It all started when we tried to get our old spray park started and we realized that it needed to be rehabilitated. Now we are starting to put in a new spray park and we’re also going to revitalize the gazebo in the park so its more of a year-round, usable space for the community.”

Zhang feels that when the new amenities are in place, they’ll represent great assets for young families in the community.

“There are so many children here that would be more than excited to use the spray park. The locals have been very vocal about wanting it back. Myself and Town council are also excited to see that the construction is now happening,” she explains.

“People are already planning on bringing their floaties! That’s how excited they are. They’re just waiting for the news on when it will open.”

No firm date is set for the completion of the construction as of yet, but Zhang says having the park open by mid-summer would be “ideal”.