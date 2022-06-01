- Advertisement -

Members of The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans local 389 Unit are all smiles after receiving long service pins in the annual ceremony.

ANAVETS Charity Officer Don Sharpe says it’s always a proud day to recognize people for their contributions.

“The awards were given to long-serving members. Starting with Sam Crowshaw, who we presented with a 40-year life pin. Jim Commet, John Kruger, Dwayne Smith, and Bryan Lynch all received 30-year pins. Lorne Scobie received a 25-year pin, Gary Webster collected a 15-year pin, while Roger Greenlaw, John Bartlett, and Bonnie Middleton were given 10-year pins,” he explains.

“We also presented Ladies Auxiliary President Betty Chalifoux with a 35-year long service pin. Elsie Langerak and Gail Wunsch received 30-year pins and Dorothy Kruger was given her 25-year pin.”

In addition to the awards and long service pins being handed out, contributions were made to local organizations as part of the ceremonies.

“We made financial donations to the Grande Prairie Salvation Army, Special Olympics, 3rd Grande Prairie Scouts, Girl Guides of Canada Wapiti Meadows District, Squadron 577 Air Cadets, Unit 2850 Army Cadets, and the Clairmont Sea Cadets. We also plan on making a donation to Grande Prairie Minor Hockey in the fall,” he says.

Sharpe feels that having the ceremonies back in person made the occasion extra special.

“We had a meal during the event, but it’s the first time that we’ve been able to hold the awards with everyone since 2019. We really wanted to have the awards outside, but the weather didn’t cooperate. It still went over quite well,” he adds.

The night was also dedicated to Bill Wozniak. He had been one of the oldest veterans and members of ANAVETS 389 until he passed away this past April at the age of 98.