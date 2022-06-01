- Advertisement -

Public Works staff in the County of Grande Prairie has started sewer line flushing and inspections in the hamlets of Bezanson, Hythe, La Glace, and Valhalla.

People are reminded to keep their toilet seats down as splashing is a possibility. It is also possible that traffic will be a little slower in those areas, as crews gain access to manholes.

The county estimates that the work will take about two months to complete across the four hamlets. Any other questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 780-532-7393.