Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCounty conducting sewer line flushing, inspection
FeaturedNews

County conducting sewer line flushing, inspection

By Mac Vincent
The County of Grande Prairie Administration Building in Clairmont, (Erica Fisher, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)
- Advertisement -

Public Works staff in the County of Grande Prairie has started sewer line flushing and inspections in the hamlets of Bezanson, Hythe, La Glace, and Valhalla.

People are reminded to keep their toilet seats down as splashing is a possibility. It is also possible that traffic will be a little slower in those areas, as crews gain access to manholes.

The county estimates that the work will take about two months to complete across the four hamlets. Any other questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 780-532-7393.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM