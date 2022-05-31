- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews is officially running for the vacant leadership position in the United Conservative Party.

Toews is a lifelong resident of the Peace Country area, something he’s very proud of.

“My family and I are very fond of this region. I have been humbled by the support that I’ve had in the Peace Region and the Grande Prairie area in my constituency of Grande Prairie-Wapiti,” he explains.

“That support of family, friends, and community members is certainly foundational in taking that next step towards leadership in the Conservative Party.”

- Advertisement -

Toews says that his first priority is to seek feedback from people and see what he can do to help.

“I think it’s important to listen. I’m going to spend time listening over the next few months listening to Albertans, understand their priorities, and understand their perspectives. That’s job number one on the campaign,” he says.

Now that his campaign is underway, Toews says he’s in for a busy few months travelling across the province.

“We are still in the process of putting together a campaign team and we hope to introduce them soon. My number one priority is as I said, to listen to Albertans,” he says.

Toews feels that his experience as an MLA, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance can only help in the decisions he would make if elected.

“Right now I believe unity is mission-critical. The last two years have been hard on a lot of Albertans. We see division throughout society in our communities, business, and even families. I am confident that as a party, we can unite and do our best to provide a responsible and stable government for the people of Alberta,” he adds.

Toews is the first to declare his candidacy for the leadership race in the province.