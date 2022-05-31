- Advertisement -

Prizes are being removed from the Cash and Camping Lottery display this year. The Swan City Rotary Club says that the security of the prizes remains of utmost importance and after a break-in of last year’s prize display space they wanted to ensure the safety and care of all prizes for the chosen winners.

From a financial standpoint, the organization says that not putting the prizes on display this year allows them to contribute a much higher amount to the non-profit organizations benefitting from the lottery, impacting the Grande Prairie community. They also say that they experienced trouble finding a display space for the right price, citing supply issues. Additionally, the organizations benefitting from the lottery are in greater need this year than in previous years.

The prizes will be showcased on the Swan City Rotary Club Lottery’s Facebook page. Prizes may be displayed during the second annual Rides for Rotary Car Show on June 18th and the barbecue planned for the final sales day on July 26th.

Lottery proceeds support 11 different non-profit organizations in the Grande Prairie area, including the Canadian Mental Health Association and Seniors Outreach. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or at the sales trailer at the Great Northern Casino parking lot.