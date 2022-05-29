- Advertisement -

No injuries have been reported following a structure fire at 10128 91 Street in Grande Prairie. At the time of the fire, one person was home, along with two cats and two dogs. With the assistance of fire crews, all of them escaped the house safely.

The home suffered significant damage during the blaze on the morning of May 28th, as flames extended to the attic area, with some small damage to the neighboring home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.