The City of Grande Prairie’s road rehabilitation project has now shifted to the Crystal Heights neigbourhood.

The work starts with asphalt milling and replacement of the existing road structure with a new pavement structure, plus concrete work and minor storm sewer infrastructure repairs on 105 Avenue, 91A Street, and 107 Avenue.

The city estimates that crews will operate from Monday to Saturday. Local traffic will still be able to access the roads being worked on, but there are short-term road closures that will happen periodically during construction. During construction, the speed limit in the area will be down to 30 kilometres per hour and residents are asked to drive carefully and obey all signs.

Construction is estimated to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting. Construction began in Crystal Heights on May 25th.