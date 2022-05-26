- Advertisement -

City of Grande Prairie residents can soon have their say as to what life is like here in Swan City as the municipality is launching its bi-annual Resident Satisfaction Survey.

Over the next few weeks, 400 people in the city will be called at random to take a phone survey where during which they can share their opinions on topics like safety and parks and recreation.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the Resident Satisfaction Survey is a key initiative and a significant component of building engaging relationships between the municipality and those who call Grande Prairie home.

“It’s just a tool to be able to allow the city to gain valuable feedback on how our residents feel about our community and it’s part of the city’s ongoing commitment to providing engagement opportunities for its citizens,” she adds.

Officials say Deloitte has been retained to complete the survey, which includes not only the random telephone survey, but an online public survey as well.

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and includes questions related to satisfaction of current services, views on property taxes and allocations of resources, communication strategies, and resident priorities.

If called, residents are encouraged to complete the phone survey and share their feedback so the project can gather strong responses to better support City decision-making.

All responses are combined so no identifying information is included and all responses remain anonymous.

Following the telephone survey, a digital version of the survey will be available through engage.cityofgp.com to allow for wider participation beyond those selected in the random phone sample.

Results will be made public following the conclusion of the survey, which runs from May 31st to June 19th.