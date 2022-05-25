- Advertisement -

The Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit has arrested four people following the recovery of three stolen vehicles, property, and drugs at a rural property in Demmitt.

The investigation dates back to April 5th. On May 22nd, RCMP recovered a stolen Dodge Ram 2500 from the property. With the help of Beaverlodge RCMP, the Crime Reduction Unit carried out a search warrant of the property on May 23rd, resulting in three male adults and one female adult being arrested.

Once the search was complete, RCMP say they located a John Deere skid steer loader, a rifle, six industrial batteries, a small amount of fentanyl, and two Ford pickup trucks with altered or damaged vehicle identification numbers.

52-year-old Andrew Martin Chopp of Dawson Creek and 35-year-old Jennifer O’Neil Cardinal of Demmitt, were jointly charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, altering a vehicle identification number on a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

Chopp, Cardinal, 57-year-old Richard Patrick Hamilton of Demmitt, and 63-year-old Edward Donald Phillip Haggart of Pouce Coupe, BC, were also jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Hamilton and Haggert were released by the RCMP to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 10, 2022. Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Chopp and Cardinal were released to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 15, 2022.