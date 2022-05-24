- Advertisement -

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

That from U.S. President Joe Biden reacting to the deaths of 18 children and several adults in a school shooting in Texas.

Officials say it happened when an 18-year-old went on a deadly rampage at the school in Uvalde Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter is among the dead.

Two law enforcement officers have also been shot but are expected to survive.

- Advertisement -

The suspect’s grandmother was also shot but is still alive and being treated at hospital.

Biden says we have to stand up to the gun industry adding these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting but say the suspect is a resident of the community.

The school where the shooting took place has an enrollment of about 600 students in grades two, three, and four.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his heart “breaks for everyone affected by the horrific shooting.”

He added “Canadians are mourning with you, and here for you.”