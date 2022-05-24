- Advertisement -

Sections of Range Road 53 at Township Road 714 will experience closures as the County of Grande Prairie begins construction of a new traffic circle near Five Mile Hall. The construction project will see crews remove an existing intersection and create a traffic circle.

During the initial closure, traffic along Township Road 714 will be down to one lane with alternating travel controlled by a traffic signal. Construction equipment and crews will be on-site and drivers are reminded to obey all signs and travel with caution.

The work will take place in two different phases, with each phase expected to take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting. During the first phase, Range Road 53 will close from Township Road 714 to Township Road 712, only open to local traffic during the closure. Detours will take traffic to Range Road 53A and Range Road 54 to the west and Range Road 52 to the east.

The second phase will see Range Road 53 close from Township Road 714 to Highway 670, once again open to local traffic only. Traffic will be able to detour using Range Road 54 to the west and Range Road 52 to the east.

The two-phase construction project is estimated to be completed by about mid-July.