- Advertisement -

A pair of St. Joe’s football players were named MVPs of the Senior Bowl High School All-Star game held in Edmonton over the weekend.

In a 16-13 overtime victory at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe, the North team saw standout performances in the Senior Bowl from MVP lineman Kaiden Edey and wide receiver Carter Kettyle of the St. Joseph’s Celtics. Aaron Demerchant of Austin O’Brien secured the overtime win with a 23-yard field goal.

Kettyle was named the most valuable player for the North squad, as he scored a clutch touchdown in the victory. Edey meanwhile was part of a defensive effort that limited the South team to only one touchdown in the game.

Jacob Blackwater of Cardston was named the most outstanding lineman for the South team, while wide receiver Chewy Thomas of Notre Dame (Calgary) took home the most valuable player as he finished with six catches, 126 yards, and a touchdown in the loss.

- Advertisement -

With the victory, the North team closed the gap in the all-time series to just two wins, as they now have 14 to the South’s 16 since the all-star game began.