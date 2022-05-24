- Advertisement -

One person is injured following a Friday morning fire at Tolko’s High Prairie mill. The initial investigation revealed that the fire appeared to have started when a small pipe carrying thermal oil broke, and the thermal oil then ignited. More damage assessments are being conducted at this time.

All employees evacuated the site at approximately 5 a.m. on May 20th and everyone was accounted for during the evacuation. The injured employee was sent to the hospital and is now recovering. Fire crews arrived and contained the blaze after about 90 minutes on site.

The company adds that more information will be released when it is available, as they determine the next steps.