After a two-year hiatus, the Grande Prairie Stompede Parade will once again wind its way through the streets of Swan City Tuesday night, ushering in the return of the Grande Prairie Stompede.

Kicking the whole day off, however, will be the Bust Out BBQ at Bonnett’s Energy Centre at 11 a.m. Those on hand can expect a free BBQ sponsored by Wapiti Gravel Suppliers, as well as the chance to meet chuckwagon drivers, dignitaries, and members of the Stompede board.

The 2022 parade will gather on 102 street in front of St Joseph Catholic Church, with the route beginning at 102 Street and 101 Avenue, ending at 98 Street and 101 Avenue south of Aberdeen Centre. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Both events are completely free of charge. The 2022 Grande Prairie Stompede runs from May 25th-May 29th at Evergreen Park.