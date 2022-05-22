- Advertisement -

City of Grande Prairie assessors will be canvassing neighbourhoods starting Tuesday as they look to update its photo archive and to update tax assessment records.

The city says home and business owners can expect to see assessors as early as May 24th, as they will be inspecting and taking photos of properties, gauging the market value of properties throughout the city.

Some of the neighbourhoods that can expect to see assessors over the next couple of months include

Royal Oaks, Northridge, Ivy Lake, Avondale, Crystal View, Crystal Ridge, Scenic Ridge, and any newer built homes in developing areas.

All city assessors will be in vehicles marked with a City of Grande Prairie badge and will also have ID badges on hand.