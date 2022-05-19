- Advertisement -

Enforcement Services in the MD of Greenview will be handing out tickets to youth in the region who are making a positive change to their communities.

Tickets for the positive infractions can range from young people witnessed doing great, and responsible things, like wearing a helmet while riding a bike, putting away garbage, helping a community member, lending a hand to

those in need, or other actions which bring positive changes to the community.

MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen says it’s wonderful to see those making positive contributions to the community at such a young age get a reward for their behavior.

“Greenview’s Positive Ticket Program is a win-win scenario because it allows Enforcement Services Officers to recognize good behaviour and create positive interactions with our youth,” he adds.

Youth receiving a ‘Positive Ticket’ will also be rewarded with coupons donated by local businesses, including Crooked Creek Donuts, and the DeBolt General Store.