The Grande Prairie RCMP is releasing a composite sketch of a person of interest linked to a sexual assault in the city.

It’s reported the victim was walking around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 108 Avenue and 93A Street when they were approached by a vehicle and pulled inside. The victim was hospitalized as a result of the assault.

The person of interest is described as a Hispanic-looking male, with a fit build, dark brown eyes, dark brown hair, and was wearing a grey hoodie. The vehicle is described as an older model grey, or dark grey 4-door car, possibly an Acura CSX, or similar-looking, with square headrests with a hole in the middle, and fake leather dark coloured seats.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).