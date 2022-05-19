Listen Live

County of Grande Prairie property tax notices in the mail

By Michael Lumsden
The County of Grande Prairie administration building & Council Chambers. (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Property owners in the County of Grande Prairie should expect to see their tax notices in the mail in the coming days.

The county says in addition to their notices, residents will also receive information on how the county funds its budget, as well as services and programs funded by municipal property taxes.

Payments can be made through your bank in person, over the phone, or online, as well as to the County by mail or at its office. Property tax payments are due by Thursday, June 30th. Payments made after that will be subject to a penalty.

