Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 14-year-old Zyanna Connor was last seen May 18th and is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area.

Zyanna is described as 5’2″, and 114 pounds, with brown hair.

The RCMP says there is a concern for Zyanna’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grande Prairie detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.