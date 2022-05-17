- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police say Samantha Anne Currie was last seen on May 15th and is believed to be in the Grande prairie area. Currie is described as standing approximately 5’7”, weighing 138 pounds with blond hair. Samantha is also known to go by the alias Juliette Currie.

Police say there is a concern for Samantha’s well-being, and anyone with information is urged to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.