Grade 12 students across the Grande Prairie Public School Division will be able to invite their friends and family to watch them walk across the stage, as in-person commencements will return starting at the Grande Prairie Composite High School on Friday.

GPPSD Superintendent Sandy McDonald says while all graduating classes are cause for celebration, those receiving their diplomas in 2022 have not walked a typical, direct path to graduation.

“You have had to significantly adapt your learning during grades 10, 11, and 12 – something no other cohort of students has had to do in our history as a school division,” he says.

Board Chair Joan Nellis says they hope students will be able to look back at their time in the division and remember people, and moments that made a difference.

“Now is the time for your new chapter – the time to take what you have learned and create the world you want to live in. On behalf of the Board of Trustees for the Grande Prairie Public School Division, I want to express how

proud we are of your achievement,” she adds.

In addition to the Comp grad on May 20th, Charles Spencer High School will hold its commencement ceremony on May 27th, and the Bridge Network Outreach School’s graduation will take place on June 9th.