The severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie region.

Environment Canada says the storm, which is tracking from the southwest, will produce high winds and could produce upwards of nickel-sized hail.

The national meteorological service is reminding residents that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.