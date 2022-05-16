- Advertisement -

The 2022 Peace Region Show is back in-person for the first time in three years, starting Wednesday in Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer and Show Manager Tanya Oliver says the show is jam-packed this year.

“We have hundreds of exhibitors ready and waiting to showcase their latest products, technologies, and services, while at the same time making connections in the industry. Those contacts are so important to help their business continue to thrive,” she says.

Oliver feels that this is one of the bigger events of the year for the city and region.

- Advertisement -

“Our region is so blessed with the industry that we have here and to be able to showcase what we have to offer here is invaluable. It attracts thousands of people. We have lots of local exhibitors and a number of exhibitors that come from afar to showcase here, recognizing the opportunities here in the region,” she explains.

“It’s so important us to be able to tell the story how important traditional industry is to the energy mix and then, of course, renaming it the energy show opens up the door emerging and alternative energy to also be a part of it.”

Anyone interested in energy in the Peace Region is encouraged to attend the show, casually or professionally.

“For anybody that is curious or if they’re looking to expand their network of contacts, it’s really the networking event of the year for the industry. It’s free as well.”

The event is presented by the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce and the Grande Prairie Petroleum Association. The show happens at TARA Centre in Evergreen Park, May 18th-19th, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

The Chamber asks that anyone that would like to attend should pre-register online.