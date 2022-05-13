- Advertisement -

Camping season begins today in the County of Grande Prairie. People can book reservations for Pipestone Creek Campground, Hythe Municipal Campground, as well as Bear Lake, Demmitt, Hommy, and Kleskun campgrounds.

A new feature this season is a $5 nightly fire permit fee. If a fire ban is in place, the fee will be refunded. Another new feature to be added in the summer is interpretive signage for plants and wildlife.

In June, visitors to Pipestone Creek will see about seven kilometres of forestry trails made possible by a grant from the Alberta Environment and Parks Recreation Partnership Initiative. Group camping areas are offered at Pipestone Creek and Bear Lake campgrounds. Private group camping can be found at Bear Hill and Old Bezanson Townsite.

The County adds that guests are asked to respect the environment, their neighbours, and park staff. Never leave campfires unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished by soaking them with water twice while stirring the ashes. For more information, or to book a stay at any of the County-owned campgrounds, visit their website.

- Advertisement -

All other questions can be directed to the County Parks and Recreation Department at 780-532-9727.