- Advertisement -

A Peace River man is facing charges in relation to a 1.9-hectare wildfire just north of Sexsmith in July 2021.

Authorities say the joint investigation between the Alberta RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit and Alberta Wildfire began after a fleet vehicle was stolen from the Alberta Wildfire compound in Peace River on July 15, with police alleging the vehicle was then used to transport stolen radiators to a lease site just north of Sexsmith. The radiators were then stripped on-site to remove copper parts, and during that process, cutting tools allegedly sparked the 1.9-hectare wildfire.

Police say the stolen Alberta Wildfire vehicle was then used to transport and sell the stolen, stripped copper radiators at a scrap metal yard in Grande Prairie.

As a result, 38-year-old Malcolm Testawits has been charged with mischief over $5000, and two counts of possession of stolen property.