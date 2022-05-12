Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPeace River man charged in relation to 2021 wildfire near Sexsmith
FeaturedNews

Peace River man charged in relation to 2021 wildfire near Sexsmith

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
A Grande Prairie RCMP cruiser (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)
- Advertisement -

A Peace River man is facing charges in relation to a 1.9-hectare wildfire just north of Sexsmith in July 2021.

Authorities say the joint investigation between the Alberta RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit and Alberta Wildfire began after a fleet vehicle was stolen from the Alberta Wildfire compound in Peace River on July 15, with police alleging the vehicle was then used to transport stolen radiators to a lease site just north of Sexsmith. The radiators were then stripped on-site to remove copper parts, and during that process, cutting tools allegedly sparked the 1.9-hectare wildfire.

Police say the stolen Alberta Wildfire vehicle was then used to transport and sell the stolen, stripped copper radiators at a scrap metal yard in Grande Prairie.

As a result, 38-year-old Malcolm Testawits has been charged with mischief over $5000, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM