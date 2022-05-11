- Advertisement -

St. Catherine Catholic School is holding its Fourth Annual Art Show, with proceeds supporting Ukraine.

Grade 4 teacher Dara Taylor is one of two teachers that have organized the event, where students sell their artwork by donation.

“Over the past four years, St. Catherine has put together an annual Art Show, displaying artwork by students from pre-k to grade 8. This year due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, we chose an art show theme of Sunflowers for Ukraine, where students created individual art pieces that they are selling by donation to their families,” she says.

Taylor and St. Catherine students have chosen to also support children in Ukraine.

“The dollar amount raised is going towards purchasing needed supplies for underprivileged and orphaned children through a priest named Father Jacob in a small city near Lviv, Ukraine,” she says.

Taylor says staff and parents view the art show as a way to celebrate all of the kid’s schoolwork.

“This year the kids were very excited to see it come together and have fundraising that goes towards a worthy cause,” she says.

“Anything from a dollar to 20 dollars is appreciated. We’d like to raise enough money to purchase a laptop.”

About 570 students are taking part in the Art Show, which runs from noon until 3:30 at the school on May 12th.