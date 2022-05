- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 death has been reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. The deaths are the 67th in the city, and 22nd in the county since the onset of the pandemic.

40 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the city between May 3rd and 8th, for a rolling seven-day case rate of 53.9 per 100,000. Meanwhile, just 13 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last week, for a case rate of 40.9 per 100,000.