The Grande Prairie Museum, Heritage Discovery Centre, Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, and Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre are collaborating to celebrate International Museum Day on May 22nd. Each facility will be welcoming guests for free, and hosting a variety of activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities include patrons at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum using their imagination to build new dinosaurs with its new foam bones available in the Rotary Room. The Grande Prairie Museum’s current exhibit called ‘Eyeshine: The Boreal Forest at Night’ invites you to walk along a path surrounded by trees to find and learn about nocturnal animals.

The Heritage Discovery Centre will be showcasing four Peace Country artists’ contemporary work, special artifacts, articles and catalogues that honour both the artists’ and the region’s past with “$10 and a dream”.

An Afghanistan war display at the Veterans Memorial Gardens and Interpretive Centre is displaying three information panels, two shadow boxes, and an outdoor collection.

The Veterans Memorial Gardens, meanwhile, will be showing off Operation Northwest Alberta Solider, a look into what life was like for those in the service during World War II.

Free shuttle services will be available every 40 minutes between all four locations starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 4:30 p.m. For more information on the activities planned at each location, head over to the City of Grande Prairie website.