Members of the Grande Prairie community are hoping to raise money for a teacher after a recent lung cancer diagnosis.

Kendal Hanson says it’s been quite the ordeal for Mike Boven and his family.

“Mike Boven started to have symptoms and lung issues on March 2nd. On March 21st, he was officially diagnosed with lung cancer. His type of lung cancer does not respond to chemotherapy or radiation. The only way to treat it is through surgery,” she says.

Hanson says she and others are just trying to do what they can to support the Bovens.

“He’s been a local teacher for years in Grande Prairie. His wife, Shannon, is a nurse and she’s been a nurse for 13 years. They also have two young children. We’re putting together a fundraiser for Mike and his family because they have been travelling back and forth to Edmonton for treatment,” she says.

Hanson says that no firm timeline has been given for his recovery, as he’s just started the process.

“He had his surgery on May 3rd. He’ll still need more testing to make sure that cancer hasn’t spread anywhere else. They were able to take the tumour out but they also had to take out part of his lung as well. He’s going to be dealing with a lot of treatment in Edmonton for that,” she explains

“They’re not sure when he is going to be able to go back to work and Shannon is also not working We don’t want them to worry about having to go back to work too soon. It sounds like treatment is going to be at least two months.”

“We’re hosting a fundraiser on May 28th at the Paradise Inn Banquet Hall. There will be a roast beef dinner supplied by Tractor Jacks, live music, plus some silent auction items to support the family.”

Anyone that would like tickets or is interested in supporting the upcoming fundraiser can reach out to Kendal Hanson directly at kendal.young@hotmail.ca