Beaverlodge’s Geoff Walker has ended his curling season on a high note, as he and Team Gushue have captured the Champions Cup, with an 8-5 victory over Team Koe in Olds, Alberta. It’s the second time Team Gushue has won at the tournament in the last five years.

Walker closes out the season with a Brier, Champions Cup, a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, and a silver medal at the LGT World Men’s Curling Championship. Walker and his team will have a bit of a different look next season, as Brett Gallant is leaving to join an Alberta team with Brendan Bottcher.

Team Koe beat Team Gushue in round-robin play 8-5, but Walker and his teammates bounced back in the final.