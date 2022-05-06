- Advertisement -

For the sixth straight month, the region that includes Grande Prairie posted the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta.

After a slight rise in the unemployment rate in March (5.3 per cent), the Western Alberta region saw the unemployment rate drop to 4.7 per cent. That’s down from 5.3 per cent in January and 5.2 per cent in February. The Lethbridge – Medicine Hat area posted the next lowest unemployment rate at 5.1 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped to 5.9 per cent in April, which is down from 6.5 per cent in March, and 6.8 per cent in February.