- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie has started to undertake a vast amount of infrastructure improvements, with $28.3 million dollars set aside for roads, sidewalks, trails, storm lines, bridges, intersections, traffic signals, and more.

Improvements include South Bear Creek ball diamond upgrades with two new diamonds, old Highway 43 improvements on 100 Street and from 116 Avenue to 128 Avenue, and four new playgrounds in Smith, Crystal Heights, Country Club Estates, and Countryside South. The city is also planning on creating a new multi-use trail west of 100 Street, between 100 and 107 Avenue.

The 2022 budget also invests in sidewalk improvements at 11 different sites, $95,000 in tree replacements, and $1.35 million in asphalt maintenance and pothole repairs.