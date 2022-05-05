- Advertisement -

The 4th Annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People 5-kilometre run or walk happens tonight in Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie Friendship Centre Executive Director Miranda Laroche says the evening will start off with prayers and an honour song for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit individuals.

“After the run, we will have a memorial table set out as well. The reason for our run or walk is to bring people together, Indigenous and non-Indigenous. This is an ongoing crisis and we want to take action. We remember people who have lost their lives to gender-based violence, as well their families and communities. It is time to end violence against Indigenous women and girls, as well as Two-Spirit plus people,” she says.

This marks the first time in two years that the event will be held in person. Laroche says that makes a big difference.

- Advertisement -

“We’re really happy to be able to bring people together again. This is our third year partnering with Hug a Sister. We are asking everyone to please wear red. We also have shirts for sale and pins as well. The profits will go to initiatives that are working on ending violence against Indigenous girls and women, plus Two-Spirit individuals,” she says.

Laroche encourages anyone to attend the event tonight as every little bit of support counts towards the cause.

“It’s a free event, so please come if you would like to. If you have pictures that you want to share, please bring them with you. We want to make sure that we don’t forget them. The community always amazes us at the Friendship Centre. Whenever we do events they always show up to support us. We’re very grateful for that,” she adds.

Hug a Sister shirts will be on sale for $20 each. All of it happens tonight at Muskoseepi Park. Registration begins at 5 p.m. The walk or run starts at 6 p.m. The event ends with a barbecue afterwards.