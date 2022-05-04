- Advertisement -

Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest death reported by Alberta Health Services is the 66th in the municipality and among 69 deaths reported across Alberta between April 26th and May 2nd.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services is also showing 76 new cases in the municipality over the last seven days, for a case rate of 102.4 per 100-thousand people.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the last week, for a case rate of 56.7 per 100,000.