A pair of teams have been added to the NWJHL, as the Beaverlodge Blades and the La Crete Spruce Kings will join the fold for the coming season.

Beaverlodge has not been active in the league since 2018, due to low attendance numbers. The Blades also went 3-32-1 during the 2017-2018 season. Historically, the Blades have finished in the bottom four in the league standings several times since 2009-2010.

This marks the first time La Crete is a member of the hockey league.