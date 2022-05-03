- Advertisement -

For the first time ever, a Grande Prairie Composite High School graduate has been awarded the prestigious $60,000 Jim Dinning and Evelyn Main Chancellor’s Scholarship to study at the University of Calgary.

Daniela Falaye was nominated by GPCHS for what the school calls her outstanding academic achievements, community involvement, and leadership.

“Thanks to all the outstanding teachers at the Grande Prairie Composite High School who have helped me throughout my schooling,” she says. “I also want to say a special thank-you to my mom for all the support and sacrifices. I look forward to furthering my education at the University of Calgary in Neuroscience.”

Falaye, who is taking part in the International Baccalaureate program at the comp, is now among 6 students of the program that have received a U of C scholarship offer since 2016.

- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie Public School Division Superintendent Sandy McDonald says it’s wonderful to see such a dedicated, successful student get recognition for years of hard work.

“We are very proud of the students and staff involved with the International Baccalaureate Programme at the Grande Prairie Composite High School. It is a world-class program that helps prepare students like Daniela and her peers for a very bright future,” he adds.

The Jim Dinning and Evelyn Main Chancellor’s Scholarship is offered annually to a high school student entering the first year in any undergraduate faculty.