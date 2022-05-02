- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The RCMP has confirmed Monday’s crash claimed a life. It’s reported a 25-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. was killed in the collision around 4:30 p.m.

Mounties say he was driving a car eastbound on Highway 43 when it crashed with a semi-truck. He was declared dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash continues with an RCMP Collision Analyst. The traffic flow in the area has returned to normal.

Drivers in the Bezanson area are being asked to avoid the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck. The Grande Prairie RCMP is currently responding to the collision at Highway 670 and Highway 43 near the town.

It’s reported the crash is between a semi and a small car that is partially blocking the road. Delays are expected for an extended period of time as an investigation is underway.