The County of Grande Prairie is holding a pair of FireSmart events next month to help residents get rid of their wood waste debris.

County of Grande Prairie Fire Marshal Ken Atamanchuk says the goal is to help property owners in the region take the right steps to protect their homes and families from the risk of wildfire.

“It’s really great for residents to clean up their yards and get rid of that deadfall debris,” he says. “Bringing to us, we can get it ready, chip it for free and it will eliminate those hazards in residents’ yards and surrounding areas.”

Atamanchuk says while the summer months raise the wildfire danger level throughout the region, the month of May traditionally is one of the more dangerous months when it comes to wildfires sparking. He says sometimes, the elements and forecast can create a false sense of optimism.

“It may look damp out there, but that grass on top of the ground is the dry stuff, and when we have afire, that stuff on top is going to take off and really move,” he says.

“Once it greens up, it’s a little better… the risk is still there, but it’s better.”

The first event will take place on Saturday, June 4th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunridge Estates, with the second happening at Dunes West on June 11th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.