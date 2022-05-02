- Advertisement -

Two Grande Prairie organizations have been shortlisted for the Alberta Chamber of Commerce’s annual Alberta Business Awards of Distinction.

The City of Grande Prairie has been given the nod as a finalist in Health and Wellness category, up against Fluor, Riverside Medical, and Sicurica. based out of Calgary, Drumheller, and Parkland County respectively.

Meanwhile, de Sedulous Women Leaders was nominated as a finalist in the Mentorship category, alongside Fis+Fierce in St.Albert, Inline Group Inc in Acheson, and Teatro Restaurant Group in Calgary.

The awards will be headed out at a special ceremony on June 24th in Edmonton.