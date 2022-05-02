Listen Live

Two Grande Prairie organizations nominated for provincial business awards

By Michael Lumsden
Poster of nominees (Supplied, Alberta Chambers of Commerce)
Two Grande Prairie organizations have been shortlisted for the Alberta Chamber of Commerce’s annual Alberta Business Awards of Distinction.

The City of Grande Prairie has been given the nod as a finalist in Health and Wellness category, up against Fluor, Riverside Medical, and Sicurica. based out of Calgary, Drumheller, and Parkland County respectively.

Meanwhile, de Sedulous Women Leaders was nominated as a finalist in the Mentorship category, alongside Fis+Fierce in St.Albert, Inline Group Inc in Acheson, and Teatro Restaurant Group in Calgary.

The awards will be headed out at a special ceremony on June 24th in Edmonton.

