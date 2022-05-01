- Advertisement -

A group is providing a free virtual financial literacy event to Grande Prairie teens from grades 7-12, hoping to teach them about the importance of personal finances.

Grande Prairie Composite High School Career and Life Management Teacher Jenn Jackson says she encourages students to attend.

“This program checks all boxes. It’s user-friendly, interesting, informative, and presents information in a way that is appealing to students. It’s not too often that class material receives rave reviews, but the Enriched Academy was very well received and as a bonus, I learned a great deal myself. I’m looking forward to sharing this opportunity again next semester with my new classes,” she says.

Enriched Academy’s Smart Money Conference will be shown to students across the country via their offices in Toronto. Teachers are able to choose from one of eleven sessions that are a half-hour each for their classes. Prizes will also be given to students who participate throughout the day.

The Smart Money Conference takes place on May 12th, with more than 7,000 students currently registered.

To register, visit the Enriched Academy website.