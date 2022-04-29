- Advertisement -

The 2022 2dayFM Father Daughter Ball brought in more than $50,000 dollars for the Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation.

Major Gifts Officer Dawn Miller says that the windfall is going to the naming of three overnight stay rooms at the hospital and pediatrics.

“Families can stay in the rooms, it’s one couch that can become a bed. It tends to get a little crowded. It’s nice to have another area where families can go, the kids can have a good nap, and health care workers aren’t really hanging around there too much. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will also use those rooms as well. It’s just a nice space,” she says.

Miller says she has the community to thank for their continued support of the Hospital Foundation for the last ten years.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve been with the foundation for eight years. I don’t know what it is about Grande Prairie, but every time you put the call out, the support always seems to be there. We’re really thankful for the community and 2day FM’s support. It really means a lot to us,” she says.

“The amount of equipment that we’ve been able to get with the money raised has been incredible.”

With this total, 2day FM has helped raise more than $275,000 for the Hospital Foundation since the event launched in 2014 and hopes to reach the $300,000 mark with radiothon this year.