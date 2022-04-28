- Advertisement -

UPDATE: ATCO says that all power has been restored.

A power outage that has left much of the Hillside neighbourhood in the dark should be repaired by approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the ATCO Electric outage map, the issue was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, with “3rd Party Contact” listed as the cause. The outage follows just a day after a wide spread power outage impacted most of the city north of the intersection of 100 Street and 116 Avenue.