- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Public School Division has selected Chiara Gorgichuk as its nominee for the 2022 Edwin Parr Award, which recognizes excellent first-year teachers across the province.

Gorgichuk will be one of the names up for discussion by Nomination Committee in Zone 1 for the award, which is given to six teachers annually in different zones. The GPPSD says that Gorgichuk, a first-year teacher at Crystal Park School demonstrates excellence by creating a positive, inclusive, optimal learning environment. She also shows dedication to her school and division.

Principal Cindy Clarkson echoes those sentiments with regard to Gorgichuk.

“Ms. Gorgichuk creates a warm, welcoming, and respectful environment for her students. Her ability to foster effective relationships and encourage students to strive for success is noticeable every day. In addition, she values building her own capacity, as proven through her implementation of new technologies and social-emotional learning strategies. We are pleased to have Chiara as part of our team!”

- Advertisement -

Gorgichuk, who teaches grade 6 is known to always create opportunities for students to share and celebrate with one another. She also is involved in extracurricular activities and school events, creating even more positive relationships with her students.

The GPPSD adds that by proactively adapting her teaching style, Ms. Gorgichuk successfully meets the learning needs of her students, preparing them academically, socially, and emotionally for success.