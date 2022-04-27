- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council has released details on their plans for National Youth Week, beginning this Sunday. All activities are open to youth 12 years and up.

Youth are invited to participate in activities and events, from May 1st until May 7th. On Sunday, youth are invited to a public skate, with shinny at the Coca Cola Centre. Monday is when the Advisory Council will officially kick off National Youth Week, with the use of the Fieldhouse, and also Wallyball at the Eastlink Centre. Other activities and events include a Communities Building Youth Futures Open House on Wednesday, plus an Indoor Skate Park Party at the new Activity and Reception Centre on Thursday.

The city says National Youth Week is designed to express appreciation for youth and their active participation in the community. Youth are involved in recreation, volunteerism, arts, and sports, creating meaningful activities and spaces for their peers. The activities for National Youth Week are designed to support and give back to local youth.

For a full list of activities and events, visit the city website.