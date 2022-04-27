- Advertisement -

The Town of Beaverlodge and locals in the area welcomed curler Geoff Walker home, as 4th Avenue has officially renamed Geoff Walker Way, in addition to receiving key to the town.

Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft says Walker is well-loved in the community and very deserving of the honour.

“Every time Geoff takes the ice, he shines a light on our community and the area. He is a role model to so many young kids and a very positive member of the community. Town council decided a few weeks ago that we wanted to organize this and with Geoff having a little bit of time off before his final tournament of this season, it made perfect sense,” he says.

Walker was noticeably emotional and all smiles throughout the parade.

“People came up to me and said they were nervous. I was pretty nervous to tell you the truth. It’s been great to come back home and to have 4th avenue renamed after myself means a lot, especially since my grandparents lived on that street when I was growing up here,” he says.

Walker looks back on his career and says it’s pretty unbelievable to think of all the success he’s had to this point.

“As a kid, I started curling and watched the Brier, dreaming of someday competing in it and winning it. Now just thinking about the fact that I’ve had the opportunity to play for and win the Brier more than once, plus represent my country at the Olympics is amazing. There are not that many people that get to do that,” he explains.

“I’d really like to encourage more people to try curling. I’ve met so many great people through the sport and I refer to them as my curling family.”

Walker’s parents, family members, and friends were all present throughout the day. Later in the evening, the Beaverlodge Curling Club also unveiled a sign in his honour.