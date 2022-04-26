- Advertisement -

Have your dinner parties been failures because of a lacklustre store-bought potato salad? Well, good news! The City of Grande Prairie is adding a 5-litre root pouch, Yukon Gold potato seeds, and a triple mix soil to grow and harvest potatoes at home as part of its revamped GP Grows program.

GP Grows: Dig It, according to city officials, is an expansion of the original program launched in 2020, which provided residents the opportunity to grow flowers and vegetables at home.

Those interested in picking up kits can do so free of charge and without registration, as the city will be handing them out in person on May 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Grande Prairie Activity & Reception Centre. Experts will also be on-site to offer up a step-by-step explanation of how to successfully start an at-home potato garden.

You can find more information about GP Grows: Dig It, on the City of Grande Prairie website.