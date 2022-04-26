- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie communities are set to receive $332,852 in additional funding for public transit services via the provincial government.

The funding is from the Alberta Relief for Shortfall for Transit Operators, which is a new program that supports communities seeing low ridership on public transit during the last couple of years. The UCP is putting forward $79.5 million, with matching funds from the federal government, totaling close to $159 million.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says that public transit is an essential service and it is important that municipalities get the support they need to provide such services.

“This funding will go a long way to ensure Grande Prairie residents and their families can get where they need to be and have confidence in their comfort, safety, and the dependability of the service,” she says.

In total, 26 municipalities across Alberta are receiving funding via the program.